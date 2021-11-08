Randy Travis will re-release his 1989 Christmas album An Old Time Christmas this holiday season, but with three never-before-released songs.

Dropping on Nov. 19, An Old Time Christmas (Deluxe Edition) will feature new tracks "Little Toy Trains," "There's a New Kid in Town" and "White Christmas" from the vault, an exciting addition to the certified-Gold original version. The album will be available for preorder on Nov. 12 at Travis' website.

Since the release of An Old Time Christmas, many of the country hitmaker's Christmas recordings have become holiday classics, and the North Carolina-born musician has long been associated with the most wonderful time of the year. Travis has even appeared in yuletide movie classics Annabelle's Wish and A Holiday to Remember.

In addition to the holiday album re-release, Travis will be celebrating his 35th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry with a special Opry performance on Dec. 11. Featuring special guests Jon Pardi, Old Crow Medicine Show, Carly Pearce, Don Schlitz and more to be announced, the performance will celebrate his induction into the Opry at age 27 in 1986.

In that same year, Travis was also awarded CMA Song of the Year for "On the Other Hand," a recognition he also won in 1987 for "Forever and Ever Amen" and 2002 for "Three Wooden Crosses."

Recently, the country legend released the 2019 memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, and in September of this year he marked the 35th anniversary of his historic debut album Storms of Life with a brand-new remastered deluxe edition.

Top Randy Travis Songs - His 10 Greatest Hits Randy Travis is a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee with several decades worth of hit radio singles and meaningful album cuts. These are his 10 best songs, including "On the Other Hand," "I Told You So" and "Three Wooden Crosses."