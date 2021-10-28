Randy Travis and Kane Brown have become friends over the past few years, but the first time they met, the young then-newcomer was completely stunned — and there's a video to prove it.

Brown first rose to viral fame online by posting classic country covers to social media. He was just at the beginning of his radio success in 2016 with "Used to Love You Sober" when he made an appearance on America's Morning Show on Oct. 28, where he was slated to perform Travis' classic hit, "Three Wooden Crosses."

He was cutting his performance in one of the booths when Travis and his wife, Mary, quietly walked into the control room without Brown seeing them. In the clip below, which Travis subsequently posted online, Brown abruptly cut short his performance and jumped up when he noticed them, coming around to where Travis was standing and giving him a hug. He looked both thrilled and somewhat taken aback, looking around the room and saying, "This is crazy."

Brown resumed his performance, but interrupted himself a minute later to ask Travis to come sit by him. He then continued the song, with the country legend listening intently and nodding in approval as he finished. Brown kept repeating, "This is crazy," as everyone laughed, with the staff of the show explaining that they set up the surprise meeting after seeing a video Brown posted of himself singing the classic hit. Brown explained that his grandfather introduced him to Travis' music, repeating that he couldn't believe the legend was there in person.

The surprise came in the middle of a period of renewed activity for the 2016 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee after several years of work on recovering from a debilitating stroke he suffered in 2013. He stunned the industry at his induction ceremony in by getting up to sing "Amazing Grace" in June of 2016, and since then he's become much more active.

Travis and Brown have continued to support one another. At the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony on Oct. 13, Brown was one of the Artists of the Year, while Travis was on hand to receive the Artist of a Lifetime award. Brown used his time onstage to once again honor Travis with "Three Wooden Crosses" that night, and he repeated the honor just days later during a Dallas, Texas, stop on his Blessed and Free Tour on Oct. 17, surprising the crowd by calling Travis to the stage while he again sang his classic song to him.

