As parents across the country continue to consider their options for educating their children during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some still can’t get the unsettling memories of the spring out of their head…including Rascal Flatts guitarist and singer Joe Don Rooney.

"Homeschooling was crazy," explains Rooney, who has three kids with his wife Tiffany: son Jagger, 12, and daughters Raquel, 9, and Devon, 5.

"I have a whole new respect for teachers and instructors out there," Rooney adds in an interview with his record label, Big Machine. "I don’t know how they do it. It was challenging but we got through it and I was really proud of my kids, a different deal for them."

While Rooney says he’s enjoyed the unexpected downtime as Rascal Flatts' 2020 Farewell Tour was canceled due to the pandemic, he can’t help but feel bad for the kids.

"They miss their friends so bad," he says. "It’s really neat though, to have dinner at our dinner table and actually talk, like no devices and actually talk about life and just what they’re going through and their day, and that’s been kind of nice to connect in a really different way with the kids."

Of course, you can’t keep the men of Rascal Flatts down for very long. While bass player and singer Jay DeMarcus touts his new reality show and lead singer Gary LeVox considers a solo career, the country trio are prepping for the release of their upcoming How They Remember You EP dropping July 31, which includes a song titled “Quick, Fast, In A Hurry” featuring newcomer Rachel Wammack.

The trio have also just released a video for the EP's title track that celebrates their fans through the years.