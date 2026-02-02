Travel Hack: How to Fly Without a Passport or REAL ID
On Sunday (Feb. 1), the federally-mandated REAL ID requirement began its 4 month rollout process, making air travel without one nearly impossible.
Note that I said nearly. As some people struggle to get a REAL ID in time to meet the deadline, for whatever reason, there is one hack that can help you get around the situation and board a commercial flight.
According to People, those who do not currently have a REAL ID or another form of acceptable identification, such as a passport, will need to pay $45 to use TSA ConfirmID instead.
You read that right: If you don't have your REAL ID or a passport, they will ding you for $45 on the spot, just to get through screening.
If that alone doesn't make you think twice about trying to fly without the documents, consider this: Trying to board without a REAL ID or passport all but guarantees you will wait in line longer before you board.
TSA deputy administrator Adam Stahl said, "This fee ensures that non-compliant travelers, not taxpayers, cover the cost of processing travelers without acceptable IDs."
How to Pay TSA for Use of ConfirmID?
If you know you don't have your REAL ID or a passport, you can go online to TSA.Gov/ConfirmID and pay your $45 fee in advance. You can also pay at the airport -- but they lightly discourage that by saying you might face longer wait times.
Just a heads up though: The paying of the $45 fee to fly sans REAL ID hack ends on May 5, 2027, when, according to GovFacts, compliant REAL IDs (or acceptable alternatives) will be strictly required.
