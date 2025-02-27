If you plan to fly this summer, you're going to need a Real ID. that means your driver's license will need to have a little star in the corner.

No star? No fly.

Well, sort of. There are other acceptable forms of identification, but a driver's license without a star is not one of them. Here is everything you need to know about implementation of Real ID.

Real ID — Everything You Need to Know

Plans to enforce the Real ID Act have been forming for over 20 years. The idea (per the Department of Homeland Security website) is to "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses."

That means they wanted all states to have the same minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards, especially as they’re needed to access certain federal facilities, board commercial aircrafts or enter nuclear power plants.

Related: The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years

The rollout hit several speed bumps. Early deadlines didn't truly enforce the concept nationwide. An April 2020 deadline was in place, but that was pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then the deadline was pushed back to 2023, and finally, to 2025.

What Is the Real ID Deadline?

The Real ID deadline is May 7, 2025. After that date, you will not be allowed to pass through a TSA security checkpoint with a non-Real ID driver's license.

"Deadline" isn't quite the right word, as there's no penalty for not getting one — you just lose a few privileges — but May 7 is when enforcement begins.

Do I Need a Real ID to Fly?

A Real ID is not the only acceptable form of identification for TSA, but it is the only form of state-issued identification that will be acceptable. A passport or passport card will also work.

The TSA website also lists the eligibility of more than a dozen more forms of identification.

An important distinction is that a Real ID is not an acceptable substitution for a passport when it comes to international travel.

Is Every State Doing Real ID?

Not only is every state doing Real ID, the District of Columbia and five American territories are, too.

How Do I Know If My Driver's License Is a Real ID Already?

It's easy to tell if your driver's license or state-issued ID is Real ID compliant. For the most part, those that are will have one of five symbols in the upper right corner.

You'll see either: A gold star, a black star, a white star in a gold circle, a white star in a black circle or a white star on the hip of a gold bear.

State-issued enhanced driver’s licenses (Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington) are acceptable alternatives to Real ID.

Do Kids Need to Have a Real ID?

Kids under 18 years old do not need to show identification when flying, but they will need to be accompanied by an adult with a Real ID.

More Frequently Asked Questions About Real ID

DHS has dozens of answers to frequently-asked questions and scenarios at their homepage. You're likely to find everything else you need to know — including how to get a Real ID — there.