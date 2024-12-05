Rebecca Robertson’s Motherhood Struggles Are Very Relatable

The newest Ducky Dynasty grandbaby is getting cuter by the minute. Rebecca Robertson’s son, Xander Reed Loflin, just turned a month old, and the proud mom posted a very honest celebration of the milestone.

“One month with baby Xander!! It’s been a whirlwind of sweet snuggles, countless diaper changes, and a few too many spit-up cleanups,” she admits.

Her carousel of photos shows Xander expressing all sort of emotions: Fans catch a glimpse of him smiling, shocked and staring into the camera.

Too cute!

Judging by the comments, Duck Dynasty fans can’t get enough of the newborn pictures:

“Beautiful! Sure looks like big brother,” one writes.

“One thing there is no denying is you guys make adorable children,” another says.

However, it doesn't sound like mom and dad are getting a ton of sleep.

“And don’t let those adorable sleeping photos fool you; we could definitely use more sleep,” Rebecca says. “But every moment is worth it!”

Xander got to spend quality time with his grandparents over Thanksgiving. Korie Robertson took to Instagram to share snapshots from the family’s Thanksgiving in Louisiana.

So many of the photos show the grandmother's eight grandchildren, including sweet snuggles with Korrie, Willie and Xander.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours,” Korie writes.

Rebecca and her husband, John Reed, have three children in total: Zane, 5, Holland, 2, and baby Xander.

Rebecca is the oldest of Willie and Korie Robertson's six children, though she's been in the family for the shortest amount of time.

At 16, she arrived in the U.S. as an exchange student from Taiwan.

Though the Robertsons never officially adopted her, they consider her a daughter just the same as the rest of their kids.