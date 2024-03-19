Ree Drummond "The Pioneer Woman" lost an impressive 38 pounds over the course of a year in 2021. She first opened up about her journey on TiKTok, admitting her food intake got a little out of hand during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Some fans found the drop alarming and drastic, accusing her of using the GLP-1 drug Ozempic to achieve her goal. Drummond is finally responding to those rumors, explaining that she feels a lot better since shedding some extra pounds.

Via her personal blog and social media, the reality TV cook reveals she lost weight the “old-fashioned way."

"I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts," Drummond says, smiling in a recent TikTok video.

Many stars have been forthcoming about their use of drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic to lose weight — Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Osbourne and Amy Schumer are just a few — so it's easy to assume that all celebrities are seeking out those quick-shed solutions to weight loss.

Drummond says nope, those options aren't the ones she chose.

“Many of you might remember that in 2021 (three years ago!?!) I set out on a weight loss/health journey that eventually resulted in my shedding some serious pounds and making other healthy changes,” she writes on Facebook in a post dated March 12.

She further clarifies in a new blog post that she wasn't even aware of those drugs at the time she started her weight loss journey.

“I had never heard of that class of drugs,” Drummond admits. “And to be honest, if I had heard of them and had seen all the results that are out there, I might have been tempted to try them. But I simply didn't know those drugs existed then.”

Ree Drummond Facebook loading...

She's not bashing those who have traveled that avenue — she says she understands that those drug options are a necessary choice for some.

“I support anyone who has success using the above medications. I know they have been an absolute Godsend for so many people; I have friends who've experienced incredible results,” Drummond writes.

The gourmet cook's new physique was on full display during her oldest daughter Alex’s wedding in 2021 — it was a big event and a big reason Drummond wanted to look her best on an important day. Relive the gorgeous Drummond Ranch wedding here.