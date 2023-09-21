Nearly three decades of marriage in, Ree Drummond — aka "The Pioneer Woman" — and her husband Ladd are still just as madly in love as they were the day they tied the knot.

The couple celebrate 27 years of marriage on Thursday (Sept. 21), and to acknowledge it, Drummond's Pioneer Woman Magazine shared a recent shot of the two together, as well as a photo from their wedding day.

"Happy 27 years of marriage to these two!" the caption of the post reads.

In the black-and-white throwback shot, the newlyweds make their way into what appears to be their wedding reception, holding hands and smiling at the camera. Ree is wearing her bridal finest, complete with a white veil and bouquet, while Ladd has traded in his usual cowboy attire for a tuxedo, a flower pinned in the lapel.

According to a blog post on her website, Ree met her husband-to-be at a dive bar in her hometown of Bartlesville, Okla., shortly after moving back from Los Angeles and a few months before moving to Chicago. They connected instantly, and she gave him her phone number, but he didn't call until four months later. They got married in 1996 and would go on to welcome five children, including their foster son, Jamar.

Ladd frequently appears in Ree's social media posts and in episodes of the Pioneer Woman.