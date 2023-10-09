Read Ree Drummond’s Touching Tribute to Son Jamar on His 21st Birthday

Ree Drummond's message for son Jamar is truly special. The Pioneer Woman penned a birthday tribute and shared it her fans on social media.

The 54-year-old mother of five included several photos that "give you a little glimpse into his personality and his presence."

The Drummonds fostered Jamar Goff from 2018 until his 18th birthday, but have continued to support him as he attends college.

In high school, Goff played football with Ree and Ladd Drummond's two boys, Todd and Bryce.

On occasion he'll share family photos at his own Instagram page, @jamar_goff.

"With Jamar, there’s a whole universe going on in that mind and heart and soul of his," Drummond writes. "It’s a beautiful thing to behold."

"Where will he be in ten years, in twenty? I can’t wait to watch his future unfold. I know it will be filled with good things. I love you, Jamar!"

How Many Kids Does Ree Drummond Have?

Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd have four children that were biologically born to them, although they consider Jamar their fifth. In order, there's Alex Drummond Scott (born in 1997), Paige (1999), Bryce (2002) and Todd (2004). She'll frequently share pictures of her kids, including their endeavors since leaving the house for college or career.

Of the group, only Alex is married. She married Mauricio Scott in May 1, 2021, with the wedding later being featured on an episode of the Pioneer Woman.

Ladd and Ree Drummond married in 1996. She celebrated their anniversary with a photo and memory on Instagram this year.

