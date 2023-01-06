Ree Drummond Is Really Struggling With Being an Empty-Nester

Ree Drummond might make you cry today. The Pioneer Woman reflected on sending her youngest child off to college with an Instagram note that will hit any empty-nester hard.

Todd is Ree and Ladd Drummond's fourth child, not including adopted son Jamar. She'd warned her followers on social media that this day was coming. Just after Thanksgiving she offered a photo and note about how she and her husband were actively searching for new hobbies, knowing they'll have more time to kill.

Drop off day was Thursday (Jan. 5). Todd Drummond begins his freshman year at University of South Dakota with plans to play football for the team in the fall. With older brothers Jamar and Bryce off at college and older sisters Alex and Paige past college, Ree and Ladd have no one to care for but the dogs.

"Can you let me know if I will survive this?" Drummond asks at the end of her Instagram caption.

Ree Drummond recounts loading up her car with Todd's things and driving him to South Dakota to get settled in before the weekend.

"Next week, I’ll be back home ... probably wandering around the house and looking under cushions and pillows for granola bar wrappers and random sweaty socks, or other things that allow me to pretend that Todd is still home," she shares.

Since November, Ree has been giving a kind of countdown to Empty Nest Day. Not all of her videos were so blue.

Those who didn't read Drummond's entire caption may wonder why Todd is holding a baby. She explains that Todd bought a onesie for one of his high school football coaches in the fall. The night before she made the drive to South Dakota, that baby girl wore it to the team's high school football banquet.

Long story short, it's Todd's coaches baby, not Todd's baby.