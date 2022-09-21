Ree Drummond, the blogger, author and TV personality behind The Pioneer Woman brand, is celebrating her 26th wedding anniversary with her husband, Ladd Drummond.

She shared a pair of photos on social media to celebrate the happy occasion, including a black-and-white throwback photo that shows the couple on their wedding day. Ree is wearing a bright, white wedding dress and carrying a bouquet, and Ladd is decked out in a black tux with white bowtie. The two smile into the camera while holding hands on their big day.

This photo is juxtaposed by a recent snap, showing the happy couple smiling while Ladd puts his arms around his wife. The photos share a sweet sentiment looking back on their big day, but Ree completes the post with a humorous caption that captures the passing of time in a real way.

"26 years ago, I was about to get pregnant with our first child," she writes, referring to their first-born daughter, Alex, born in 1997.

"Today, I’m about to get a colonoscopy," she adds. "I love you, Ladd!"

The comments are filled with messages of congratulations and plenty of laughs from fans and family. The couple's daughter, Alex, also commented with laughing emojis and an "OMG," and their second-born daughter, Paige, simply writes, "Bruh," with a skull and laughing emoji.

The Drummonds celebrated their 25th anniversary last year with a post detailing the "unexpected twists and turns of their marriage," concluding that her husband keeps her going through it all.

Ree married Ladd, who is fourth-generation member of an Osage County, Okla., cattle ranching family, in 1996. The couple share daughters, Alex and Paige, and sons, Bryce, Jamar and Todd. The family has lived on a working cattle ranch near Pawhuska, Okla., since their marriage. This past May, they vacated the home Ladd grew up in due to foundation issues, and they moved into a temporary, smaller home on the property while they build a new home.

Drummond's cooking show, The Pioneer Woman, has been airing on Food Network since 2011.