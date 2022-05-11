‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Has Moved Out of the House Husband Ladd Grew Up In

Ree Drummond shares that she's moved out of the house she raised her family in, for a good reason. The Pioneer Woman star also teased some big changes coming to her Food Network show.

Drummond and her husband Ladd lived in the same house in Pawhuska, Okla., that he grew up in. That's where they raised their family, but now that most of the children are either in college or finished with college, it's time to downsize. Plus, she tells People, that house has some significant issues, including foundation problems.

"We wound up building a small house right next to our regular house over the past year," she tells the magazine, "And we moved into it in December."

Todd is the only remaining Drummond child still living with Ree and Ladd. The 18-year-old is the youngest of four kids born to the couple, plus foster son Jamar. Their stay in the downsized home may be short, however, as the couple plan on building a new main house in the future. Pioneer Woman is filmed in the lodge on the family ranch.

Speaking of Pioneer Woman, Drummond dishes that the show's original crew will return for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020, meaning her children can stop being her camera crew after this June. It won't be back to normal, however — Drummond says the Food Network program may eventually keep some elements of the family-shot cooking show, which allowed her to be a bit more off-the-cuff and led to frequent cameos from Alex, Paige, Bryce, Todd, etc. ... it'll be a "hybrid."