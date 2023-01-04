Ree Drummond is officially a grandmother — to her daughter's new puppy, that is.

The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio have adopted a sweet golden retriever puppy, and they introduced their new family member to the world with adorable photos.

Alex debuted the new puppy, named George, on Jan. 2 with a group of photos which show him fitting right into the family. In the caption, Alex, 25, writes, "Our hearts will never be the same! Welcome to the fam, George."

Drummond proudly celebrated the puppy's arrival in the comments, writing, "I’m a GRANDMOTHER!!!!" with heart-eyed emojis.

Of course, the pup already has his own Instagram account, which can be found @georgethegoldenfloof. There, fans can view even more adorable snaps of the cuddly puppy. The couple, who were married in May 2021, have also been detailing George's big journey to their home from his point of view.

In the account's inaugural post, "George" writes, "Hi Instagram! It’s been a crazy past couple of days. One minute I am playing with my siblings & mommy and the next I was taken by two strange humans to a strange home. What’s going on?! These humans keep calling themselves my parents…I think they’re confused. But they give me food and lots of pets so I think I kinda like them."

Alex is the oldest of Drummond's children with her husband Ladd. They are also parents to Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 18. Drummond and Ladd also have a few dogs themselves, including basset hounds and labs, and she often showcases her pets on social media.