Riley Green had a very special role to play during the Oklahoma Sooners' Saturday night (Nov. 23) game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He was there to honor the late, great Toby Keith.

Not only that, but Green walked out in front of the crowd with a very special guest: A young boy named Xavier, who was there to represent the kids of the Toby Keith Foundation.

Keith's foundation serves children battling pediatric cancer, especially via its OK Kids Korral, which provides free lodging for kids receiving treatment and their families.

It was a packed home game for the Sooners at Norman, Okla.'s Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and the crowd cheered when Green and Xavier took the field.

Green said a few words in honor of Keith's memory before passing the microphone to Xavier, who encouraged the crowd to "Sing it loud!" as Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue (The Angry American)" began to play in the stadium.

Looking at video filmed by someone in the stands, it's easy to see just how excited the crowd was to follow little Xavier's advice. A packed house of Sooners fans sang along to Keith's hit. Their excitement only grew when the horse-drawn "Sooner Schooner" did a lap around the field and a fireworks display went off.

Green shared a few more snapshots from the moment on social media, including the sweet hug that he and Xavier shared and photos of them having a conversation as they hung out on the football field.

The Sooners defeated the Crimson Tide in an upset victory of 24-3.

Though Green hails from Alabama, he's said he's an Auburn fan — not a Crimson Tide fan — so he didn't have to worry about hiding any disappointment over the loss.

