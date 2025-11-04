Think Riley Green Cares If You Call Him a ‘Redneck?’ Think Again

Riley Green has sold out arenas, scored major awards, and was just named People’s Choice "2025 Sexiest Country Star" — but don’t let the spotlight fool you.

At heart, he’s still the same small-town guy from Alabama.

And if you call him a redneck? He’s not offended — he wears it like a badge of honor.

‘Redneck’ Doesn’t Offend Him — It Describes Him

In a recent interview with Zach Sang, the "Different ’Round Here" singer shared how he really feels about being labeled a redneck — a term that often comes with stereotypes or mockery, especially from outside the country world.

“There’s probably nicer terms,” Green admitted with a laugh.

The 37-year-old continued, “But for me, redneck was just somebody that grew up out in the country, and what you did for fun was probably not the same as somebody — I guess you could call a city clicker — would do.”

Green grew up in Jacksonville, Alabama, where Walmart and Waffle House reign supreme.

“My whole family is from Pleasant Valley, right outside of Jacksonville,” he continued. “They would say I was ‘city’ because we had a Walmart and a Johnson’s and a Waffle House, so we were big time.”

From Reality TV to Radio Star

Before topping charts and playing arenas, Green had another claim to fame — he was a Season 5 winner on CMT’s Redneck Island.

He and teammate Becky Andrews outlasted the competition in a series of Survivor-style challenges to split a $100,000 prize.

Still That Same Country Boy

Today, Green is headlining major venues, and he’s gearing up for his 2026 Cowboy As It Gets Tour.

But don’t expect fame — or the “sexiest” title — to change him anytime soon.

He may be one of country music’s hottest rising stars, but Riley Green is still perfectly comfortable being called a redneck. In fact, he kind of prefers it.