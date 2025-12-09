Another day, another food recall in America — the FDA has announced a potentially deadly recall of mislabeled Ritz cracker sandwiches due to an undeclared allergen that could be fatal for someone with a nut allergy.

On Dec. 2, Mondelēz Global LLC announced it was voluntarily recalling 70 cases of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches because of incorrect labeling that could put anyone with a peanut allergy at risk.

Here’s where it becomes especially important to pay attention to the details.

The Ritz peanut butter recall isn’t due to a mistake on the outer packaging, but rather on the individually wrapped packages inside the box.

Packs labeled as cheese sandwiches may actually contain peanut butter — a mix-up that could put anyone with a severe peanut allergy or sensitivity, an estimated 4.6 million Americans, at serious risk.

Because the box says “cheese,” someone with a nut allergy might not think to double-check the inner packaging.

Which Ritz Crackers Have Been Recalled?

The retail UPC on the affected boxes is 44000 07584 2, with best-by dates ranging from Jan. 8, 2026, through Jan. 15, 2026.

The semi-good news with this latest FDA recall is that it appears to be limited to just eight states.

Which States Are Affected by The Ritz Recall?

New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri and Oklahoma. However, it’s important to remember that non-perishable foods can easily cross state lines.

Non-perishable items have also been widely donated to shelters and food drop-off locations in recent weeks due to the SNAP benefits issue that arose in November, when the government shutdown left some Americans struggling to feed their families.

A similar Ritz cracker recall actually occurred in July of this year as well.

