Ronnie Dunn lived in true Southern style in his manor home in Nashville.

Dunn's 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 10,898-square-foot mansion in a high-dollar part of Music City featured a horse barn, a riding ring and the most top-flight amenities, all situated on 16 gated, very private acres.

According to the Nashville Post, Dunn and his wife, Janine, bought the property in 1996 for $900,000. The Post reported they had sold the estate for $6.399 million in November of 2021 after several years on the market. Online property sites currently value the Brooks & Dunn singer's former estate at $9,337,293, which breaks down to $857 per square foot.

That price brings a residence fit for a country gentleman. The front of the house features pillars that look like something out of Dallas, and that steps into a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase.

The Southern estate boasts formal living and dining rooms, and the entire house features the highest-end finishes and Southern touches, including antebellum-style plantation shutters.

There's a great room featuring a vaulted hardwood ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, custom wood cabinetry from Oklahoma and a wet bar with copper sink. An elk horn chandelier gives it a rustic chic feel. The eat-in kitchen features hand-cut Texas stone, oak plank flooring, an oversize copper range hood, a separate fireplace and custom cabinetry.

The master suite on the second floor has a vaulted wood plank-and-beam ceiling, another fireplace with a custom mantel, a tiered chandelier and two sets of French doors that open to a porch. The attached master bathroom has the feel of an elaborate spa.

The rear of the estate features porches running the entire length of the house on both floors, and the immaculately kept grounds resemble a park, with a pool, a greenhouse and a path leading to a 4,000-square-foot guest house that doubles as a "party barn."

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Massive Southern Manor Home Alan Jackson's former 18,622-square-foot plantation-style estate sits on 135 acres in Franklin, Tenn., an affluent rural suburb outside of Nashville. The staggering residence includes formal dining and living rooms, a home office with maple floors, a spacious family room with 22 ft. ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an adjoining breakfast room and a glass-enclosed porch on the first floor. There are four bedroom suites on the second floor, along with an exercise room and nanny quarters. The third floor has a game room, home theater and a custom pub. The property sold for $28 million in 2010, making it one of the largest sales of a private residence in Nashville.