Ronnie Dunn puts the twang on a rock classic with his cover of Eric Clapton's seminal "Wonderful Tonight," which is set to appear on his upcoming Re-Dunn solo album due out Jan. 10.

Clapton wrote the song about his relationship with famous model Pattie Boyd, whom he would later go on to marry. The love song originally appeared on Clapton's 1977 album Slowhand. Dunn's cover of the song does not stray too far from the original in terms of production. The same guitar chords and slow-dance melody remain in his version. However, Dunn's twangy vocals infuse the Clapton staple with a distinct country music element.

Dunn revealed to Billboard his surprising connection to the rock icon, saying, "I used to drive back and forth from Tulsa to Nashville with Eric Clapton’s drummer, Jamie Oldaker. He would tell me great Eric stories and I would give him country music quizzes by listening to the radio. Jamie told me how Eric wrote ‘Wonderful Tonight’ for Patty."

"Wonderful Tonight" is one of many songs that will appear on Dunn's Re-Dunn album. The country music icon has also previewed his covers of Electric Light Orchestra's "Showdown", George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning" and the Hollies "Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress)."

"This is a passion project for me," Dunn says. "If you put together a group of songs that define the soundtrack of my life, this is what it would look like."

Re-Dunn will be the singer's first solo album since 2016 and his fourth solo album outside of Brooks & Dunn. To listen to Dunn's cover of "Wonderful Tonight," click above.