Russell Crowe certainly turned some heads when he hosted the 2025 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards on Friday (Feb. 14).

The actor is sporting a slimmer frame than what fans have seen in recent months.

As seen in the side-by-side photo above, Crowe looks to have shed quite a few pounds since last year. The photo on the left was from June 2024 at the Giorgio Armani fashion show in Milan, Italy. The snap on the right was from the AACTA awards last week.

The Gladiator actor has not mentioned anything about his transformation. He's not very active on social media, and when he does post, he isn't typically in front of the camera.

Fans Applaud Russell Crowe's Weight Loss Transformation

When Pop Culture shared a before and after photo of Crowe on their social channels, fans chimed in with their support and congratulations. Others declared he has jumped on the Ozempic train, using the weight loss drug to slim down.

"Good for him!" one writes.

"Nice," another shares. "You look great!"

"He's so beautiful in a rugged way," another says, gushing over his looks.

"Now shave and get a haircut," one fans writes with a heart eyes emoji.

"Ozempic, Ozempic, Ozempic," someone writes.

"Did he lose weight or tidy up his appearance and get some better lighting and hair color?" another ponders.

What's Next for Russell Crowe?

Whether or not his weight loss is tied to an upcoming role or not has yet to be seen. His IMDB page doesn't have any upcoming projects. Crowe was a part of three films in 2024; Sleeping Dogs, The Exorcism and Kraven the Hunter.

