Ryan Hurd Announces His Debut Album, ‘Pelago’

With a Top 10 Hot Country Songs hit under hit belt — "Chasing You," his duet with wife Maren Morris — Ryan Hurd is ready to release his debut album. The album, titled Pelago is due out Oct. 15 via Arista Nashville, Hurd announced Friday (Aug. 27).

In tandem with the album announcement, Hurd released a new song on Friday, titled "June, July, August," and an accompanying music video. The song is a bittersweet reflection on a summertime romance, with the video offering muted, beachside visuals to match.

A press release states that the album, which was produced by Hurd's longtime collaborator Aaron Eshuis with additional contributions from Jesse Frasure and Teddy Reimer, was

"inspired by Hurd's upbringing on the shores of Lake Michigan."

Hurd and Morris debuted "Chasing You" at the 2021 ACM Awards in April and delivered a passionate performance of the song on Late Night With Seth Myers in May.

The album will consist of 15 songs in total. As a songwriter, Hurd's credits include co-writing "Lonely Tonight" by Blake Shelton featuring Ashley Monroe and "Sunrise Sunburn Sunset" by Luke Bryan, both of were No. 1s on the Country Airplay chart.

Hurd has tour dates scheduled throughout the fall and will return to the Stagecoach music festival next spring.

Ryan Hurd's Pelago Tracklist:

1. "Pass It On"

2. "Coast"

3. "Chasing After You" (with Maren Morris)

4. "June, July, August"

5. "Palm Trees in Ohio"

6. "If I Had Two Hearts"

7. "Tab With My Name on It"

8. "What Are You Drinking"

9. "Hell is an Island"

10. "The Knife or the Hatchet"

11. "I Never Said I’m Sorry"

12. "Every Other Memory"

13. "Michigan for the Winter"

14. "To a T"

15. "Diamonds or Twine"

