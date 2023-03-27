Followers of Sadie Robertson Huff have been left wanting more as of late. The Duck Dynasty star has been off of social media more than she has been on it in 2023, and she says it's all by design.

Robertson Huff recently updated her fans to let them know there's no need for concern, however.

"I have had several people ask if I’m okay since I haven’t been on social media lately and I just want to pop in and say I’m so great," she writes. "Thank y’all for asking! Here's some sweet pics from our ski trip we just got to take!"

Robertson shared a photo carousel showcasing her cute family enjoying some fun in the snow. Her daughter Honey looks adorable in her pink snow pants and knit hat with two poms on either side of her head. In one photo, Robertson and her daughter bite down on a snow clump a la Lady and the Tramp. In another snap, Honey proudly chews on a carrot she stole from a snowman's face.

Robertson Huff also included a sweet photo kissing her husband, Christian Huff, while sitting on his lap.

Although the reality star's Whoa That's Good Podcast host hasn't avoided the platform completely, her posting schedule has been much lighter than in the past and much of it has been carried out by her team. It's a decision she made at the beginning of the year to keep her focused on what truly matters in her life.

"I decided back in January I’m going to take the year off from scrolling social media, and here I am about 3 months in and so grateful for a little time of stepping back," she explains. "I’m in a season of life that I just do not want to be distracted in!"

"I’m loving this sweet time with my amazing husband, wild and fun little almost 2 year old, and feeling the kicks of my sweet girl less then 2 months away! I’ve also been working hard getting all of my work done as we prepare for our family to grow to 4 and then truly take some time off from things - which I didn’t do last time and if I have regrets that is one of them," she adds.

She also revealed that she will be announcing the name they have chosen for their second child — another girl — on the next episode of her podcast which is expected to arrive Wednesday, March 29.

Robertson Huff and her husband announced their second pregnancy in Nov. 2022 and shared a gender reveal just a few days later. After marrying in 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Honey, on May 11, 2021. Last fall, the pair shared they had broken ground on their dream home, which will hopefully be done soon for their soon-to-be family of four to move into.