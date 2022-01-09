Sadie Robertson’s Year Is Off to an ‘Interesting’ Start, Between ‘Flurona’ and a Rat Invasion

For Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson, 2022 is off to a bumpy start, according to a post on her Instagram, but she and her family are making the best of things and keeping a sense of humor.

"Tbh the start to this year has been quite interesting!" she wrote in the caption of her post. "It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick. My faith from that experience grew so much."

On its own, a tough illness wouldn't be a great start to the year, but that's not all Robertson had to deal with. Her home was invaded by a gang of pesky intruders that, she joked, gave new meaning to the movie Ratatouille.

"We got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk," she continued. "So we couldn't go home. It's day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It's disgusting and we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home."

Despite the recent tough times, Robertson's family are keeping upbeat. In her post, she shared a video of her husband, Christian Huff, and their eight-month-old daughter, Honey, smiling and waving through a glass barrier.

Robertson's recent bout with "flurona" is actually the second time she's contracted COVID-19; the first was when she was pregnant with her daughter. During her first time battling the virus, she became "very sick" and was admitted to the hospital.

