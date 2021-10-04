Sam Hunt Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane With ’23’ Video

Sam Hunt is embracing the power of Virtual Reality (VR) headsets and blissful nostalgia in the music video for his new single, "23."

The clip features three exhausted individuals winding down after a long day. They appear caught up in a life devoid of the spark of youth and young love, but this changes when each of them puts on their powerful VR headset. Instantaneously, time rewinds as they relive a vibrant time in their youth that brimmed with romance and big dreams — something that had faded with age and time.

"No matter where I go, no matter what I do / I'll never be 23, with anyone but you / You can marry who you want / Go back to Tennessee / But you'll never be 23 with anyone but me / We'll always have Folly Beach / We'll always have Delta nights / We'll always be in between real love and real life," Hunt sings in the breezy chorus against a picturesque sunset.

Last month, Hunt shared an acoustic performance video of "23," which he recorded at Nashville’s historic Ocean Way Studio:

Penned by ​​Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Chris LaCorte, "23" is the first new single since the singer’s sophomore album, Southside, which dropped last year. The 12-track record spawned the singles "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s," "Hard to Forget," "Kinfolks," "Downtown’s Dead" and the smash hit "Body Like a Back Road."

In August of this year, Hunt also collaborated with "More Hearts Than Mine" singer Ingrid Andress for their genre-blurring "sad bop," "Wishful Drinking."

