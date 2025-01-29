Sam Hunt was arrested earlier this month on charges of speeding and violating an interlock device.

Police in Henderson County, Tenn. say Hunt was charged, jailed and released on $1,500 all within a day (Jan. 20).

This is the country star's second arrest in the last five years, after a 2019 arrest on DUI charges.

An interlock device is a breathalyzer installed on a car to prevent drunk driving. The driver must breathe into it to prove they are sober before the car will start.

The good news for Hunt (and his fans) is that in the end, that charge was dismissed.

Sam Hunt is married to Hannah Lee and they have two kids, with another on the way.

"Country House" is his current single, the follow-up to a No. 1 hit called "Outskirts."

He pled guilty to drunk driving in 2021, calling the 2019 decision to drive "poor and selfish."

TMZ first came across police records of Hunt's arrest, later providing an update from the singer's rep that says there will be no charges and the speeding ticket will be paid.

Hunt's conviction led to a year of turbulence in his personal life. Hannah filed for divorce the next year, but the two would reconcile in time for the birth of their son.

"One beautiful thing about Hannah is she forgives quickly," Hunt told Taste of Country earlier this year.

Details of his and his wife's latest pregnancy are fairly scarce, with even a due date a mystery. Hunt was like that with each of his first two kids, as well, only letting details like sex and name sneak out naturally.