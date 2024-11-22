Here&#8217;s Everything Sam Hunt Requires Backstage Before Shows [Exclusive]

Hubert Vestil/Getty Images

Sam Hunt has captivated audiences all across the globe with his hit records, but Hunt keeps it pretty simple backstage as he continues to tour and play shows for his millions of fans.

What does the singer need backstage to get him in the right mindset before shows?

The "Country House" singer stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat it up with host Evan Paul, who asked him what's in his backstage dressing room requirements.

"We do, let's see, some beer, some water, little whiskey, little tequila," Hunt revealed. "Although, those are really more the old days when we would have a little whiskey before a show."

Hunt kept thinking about the spread backstage, then continued to deliver. "Maybe some good guacamole and some chips, and that's it."

We pressed Hunt on his guacamole of choice, and he went into great detail.

"I like when the avocados are very fresh. I like the chunky, thicker guacamole."

Hunt has managed to build a music career to epic proportions while remaining somewhat elusive. He rarely posts anything personal on social media or does a lot of interviews, and so he stays a little mysterious.

We seem to hear more about Hunt when he is in the news for some controversial things, so this is a welcome fun-fact about the superstar. The fact that the "Kinfolks" singer opened up to us, even about food and drinks, is a win for everyone who is always looking to learn more about him.

