Sam Hunt made his return to the stage over the weekend, giving his first performance since news broke in February that he and his pregnant wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are getting divorced.

Hunt's return to the stage came in the form of a headlining set at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., and the singer tapped one of his famous buddies to help make his return extra special. The singer welcomed NFL great Rob Gronkowski to the stage during his performance of "Body Like a Back Road," his mega-hit from 2017, and the grand finale of his live show.

While Hunt offered Gronkowski the mic, the Buccaneers tight end opted instead to dance around the stage and say hi to fans, leaving the role of lead singer to Hunt.

Hunt and Gronkowski have an interest in football in common. Before moving to Nashville to pursue a career in country music, the singer played football in high school and college, unsuccessfully trying out for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008.

Hunt — who did not appear to be wearing his wedding ring during his Strawberry Festival show — got married to Fowler in 2017. When she filed for divorce, the singer's wife listed "adultery" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for their split. The court documents also revealed that Fowler is pregnant and due in May 2022, a piece of news that the couple hadn't yet publicly shared.

A Timeline of Sam Hunt's Relationship With Hannah Lee Fowler Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have called it quits after almost five years of marriage.