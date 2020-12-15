Sam Hunt has been indicted on multiple charges in Nashville, more than a year after the country singer was charged with DUI and having an open container.

Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that a grand jury in Davidson County in Tennessee indicted the 36-year-old singer last week. According to court records online, he faces charges of DUI, DUI per se and having an open container stemming from his arrest in November of 2019. DUI per se is a mandatory charge in Tennessee for any accused offender who was found to be driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

Police in East Nashville arrested Hunt in the early morning hours of Nov. 21, 2019, after responding to a report that a vehicle was driving the wrong way down a street. A responding officer said Hunt smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and tried to give his credit card when asked to show his license. An arrest warrant stated that Hunt's blood-alcohol level was .173, more than double Tennessee's legal limit of .08. Officers found two empty beers in Hunt's car, and he admitted to drinking alcohol "recently."

"I put myself in a position by being out, seeing friends at a show, leaving my phone in an Uber," he said in an interview with HITS Daily Double in July. "We’d Uber’d all night, then went back to a friend’s house, had some pizza. I fell asleep on the couch, woke up groggy. I should’ve been more conscious, but I wasn’t. So I take responsibility."

Hunt released his long-awaited sophomore album, Southside, in April, and scored his seventh No. 1 hit with "Hard to Forget" in July. He is currently on hiatus from touring due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He released his newest single, "Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s," in October.

