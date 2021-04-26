Sam Hunt wears his heart on his sleeve in a new collaboration with pop singer-songwriter Sash Sloan, "When Was It Over?"

The vulnerable, tender-hearted ballad finds the two in a call-and-response format as they explore all the should've-would've-could've moments that lead to the demise of a relationship. Sloan ponders if it was the non-existent fights or the time she missed his party that did them in; Hunt, meanwhile, considers if he could've been more sympathetic by checking in after she had a fight with her mother or took off in the morning, leaving Sloan to wake up alone.

"When was it over for you? / When was it over? / When was the moment you knew / That you were gonna walk out eventually? / It's still not over for me," the two sing in harmony over a folk-pop melody.

Sloan, Hunt, hit country songwriter Shane McAnally, King Henry -- who's had songs cut by the likes of Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor -- and Dublin-based producer Emi Dragoi co-wrote "When Was It Over?"

""When Was It Over?" is about not being able to let go of someone even when you know there’s nothing left. Shane brought the title into the room and Sam and I both loved it. The rest fell into place from there," Sloan describes in a press release.

"I’ve gotten to write some songs with @sadgirlsloan over the last couple years. She’s absolutely amazing. I’m glad we got to do this one together," Hunt shares on Instagram.

Hunt released his highly anticipated sophomore album, Southside, in April of 2020. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and No. 5 on the all-genre Billboard 200. In February, Hunt teased that more new music is on the way.

