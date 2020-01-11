Sam Hunt Wrote 20 Songs for His Upcoming Sophomore Album

Sam Hunt has no shortage of songs to choose from when it comes to the tracklisting for his upcoming sophomore album. In a new interview, the singer-songwriter says he's written twice as many songs in the last year as he intends to release.

"I think I wrote maybe 20 songs this year," Hunt tells fellow country artist Kelliegh Bannen in an interview on Apple Music's Beats 1. "Which is a pretty good bit for me. So I'm narrowing that down to a record's worth, which will probably be I guess 10 songs or so."

Hunt says he wandered around stylistically quite a bit before settling on the direction he wanted for the new collection. He experimented with some tracks that "would have been a little more radical," he admits, but "I realized I was just fishing, and I needed to get back to kinda what I did naturally. So I landed back in an area that felt like what I've done in the past, but I guess from the perspective of someone who's gone through a little more, who's a little bit older."

Hunt has not yet shared the details of his much-anticipated second album, which will be the follow-up to 2014's Montevallo. That album rocketed him to superstar status. Hunt has already released "Kinfolks" as the lead single from the upcoming project, and on Jan. 3, he previewed another new song titled "Sinning With You."

"Sinning With You" was originally slated for release on Nov. 22, 2019, but those plans were delayed after Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence on Nov. 21. He is scheduled to appear in court to answer those charges on Jan. 17.

