Soaring high notes and joyful harmonies are the centerpiece of "I Taste a Liquor Never Brewed," a one-of-a-kind new duet between Sara Evans and her longtime friend and collaborator Marcus Hummon.

The song comes off Hummon's forthcoming Songs for Emily project, a collection of songs that reimagine the poetry of Emily Dickinson through a modern, country-fied lens.

Dickinson's poetry may seem like unlikely source material for a country record, but Hummon points out that Dickinson's irrepressible, poignant and humor-filled writing served as a strong counterpoint to the male-dominated literary scene of her day — much like country music's female voices, Evans included, bring much-needed feminine expression to a genre still dominated by male perspectives.

"Much of the entertainment business, country music, politics, religion — it's a boys' club, still very patriarchal," he reflects to Taste of Country. "It was obviously more so in Emily's era (mid to late 19th century); and Emily sets herself in contrast to this orthodoxy with unapologetic passion."

The irrepressible lyrics of "I Taste a Liquor Never Brewed" highlight the levity of Dickinson's poetry, and that levity also made Evans the perfect choice of song collaborator, he said.

"I chose Sara for this song because she communicates joy in a unique way in the country music world," Hummon notes. "Songs like 'Born to Fly' and 'Suds in the Bucket' ... are examples of this."

"'I Taste a Liquor Never Brewed' is Emily Dickinson expressing her love of nature, but getting metaphorically 'drunk' on the transcendent beauty of a summer day."

Hummon knows Evans' talents for musical joy better than most. He co-wrote "Born to Fly" with the singer, along with Darrell Scott. The two have remained close through the years. He performed at her wedding to Jay Barker in 2008, and they've been writing together for years, even performing onstage together during her tour with Kenny Chesney.

Evans says that Hummon's focus on Emily Dickinson made this song an even more special collaboration.

"She was such a strong female voice in the world," she says in a statement to Taste of Country.

"We all know what it's like to have to be strong sometimes," Evans continues. "It's why poets like Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton are so important to so many female writers, like me. Emily had a fun and funny streak and even mischievous at times in her poetry. I like to write about deep and serious topics but then come back with joy and humor, much like Emily."

Hummon's Songs for Emily began as an EP last year, which included a collaboration with Mary Chapin Carpenter called "I Dwell in Possibility." The full-length project is expected to arrive later this year.