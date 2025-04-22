Sara Evans says she can not wait to meet her first grandchild.

The singer's daughte,r Audrey, announced this week that she is pregnant, revealing the results of a maternity photoshoot and an ultrasound.

Audrey is Evans' youngest child, born in October 2003.

Middle child Olivia became engaged to boyfriend Blake in November 2023.

Her oldest child Avery is a musician in Nashville.

Audrey shared the news on Monday, adding that the baby is due in October.

"We’re so excited to meet you, thank you Jesus!" she adds next to an Instagram carousel.

The father is her boyfriend John Headley. Not much is known about him, but an Instagram page indicates that he'll graduate from University of Tennessee in 2025.

Fans are loving the news, with some appreciating how the two ends of time have connected.

"OMG! I remember seeing your mom perform with you were still in her belly," says @Ron.Kowalski.79. "I remember when you were born! Where does time go? Wishing nothing but the best for both of y'all!"

Others commented that they correctly predicted she was pregnant, but kept quiet about it. "Some of us saw that glow all over your face," says Tracie Nicole Ely on TikTok.

Audrey regularly posts to all her social media platforms and recently shared video of a ring getting stuck on her finger, although she has not indicated that had anything to do with her pregnancy.

Video shared to TikTok holds an extra surprise at the very end. The screen goes dark and you can hear the unmistakable sound of the baby's heartbeat.

"I’m so in love. God is so amazing!" says the country hitmaker. "We cannot WAIT to meet this sweet angel!"

Evans has a summer filled with tour dates on her official calendar. She's also hosting a podcast called Diving Deep With Sara Evans.

