Scotty McCreery Presented With Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award

Scotty McCreery has another award to add to the shelf, but this one is not music-related. The "Damn Strait" singer has received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us award from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for his commitment to furthering their mission.

Alabama's own Randy Owen was on hand to present McCreery with the trophy at the annual Country Cares Seminar, which ran Oct. 6-9 in Memphis. The event brings artists and industry professionals together to raise funds and spread awareness for St. Jude.

"Last night our friend @scottymccreery was honored with the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award for the incredible support he has shown to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude," the non-profit writes on social media. "Randy Owen personally presented him with the award at the Country Cares Seminar."

"We’re so grateful that Scotty is part of our St. Jude family and has brought hope, through his voice and talents, to children everywhere," St. Jude adds.

McCreery and his wife Gabi — who is a pediatric nurse — have been longtime supporters of the children's hospital and their work. Since 2014, the "Five More Minutes" singer has partnered with St. Jude on several campaigns, visited their campus multiple times and even donated his winning $25,000 from Celebrity Family Feud to their mission.

“Well before I got started in country music, my folks instilled in me the desire to impact people in a positive way, and I’ve wanted to do that through my music since I’ve started,” McCreery says of the honor, per Music Mayhem. "To do that, you’ve got to align yourself with like-minded people and you’ve got to align yourself with like-minded organizations. Of people that are impacting folks in positive way, St. Jude, you’re at the top of that list. Y’all do amazing work for children and families all around this country."

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the Angels Among Us Award from St. Jude,” he continues. “The patients and families here have been an inspiration to me, just as I know they are to so many other Country artists as well.”

One of St. Jude's slogans is, "Give thanks for the healthy kids in your life, and give to those who are not." With a baby on the way for McCreery, this phrase must mean more to him than even before. He and his wife are expecting their first child, a boy, in early November.