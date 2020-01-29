Scotty McCreery has dished out an acoustic take of his hit song "Five More Minutes."

Find the American Idol star in an empty theatre for this video, putting a scaled-back spin on one of his most personal songs. Flanked by acoustic guitar players Jeffrey Harper and Dylan Rosson, McCreery stands center stage at the historic Cascade Theatre in California with a single spotlight shining on him as he delivers a steady, yet passionate rendition of the song.

"Time rolls by the clock don't stop / I wish I had a few more drops / Of the good stuff, the good times / Oh but they just keep on flying," he croons.

The stripped down version is part of a McCreery's new EP, The Soundcheck Sessions, released on January 24. It also features his current single "In Between" and his most recent No. 1 hit, "This Is It," along with bonus track "Still." "Five More Minutes" was the lead single off McCreery's 2018 album Seasons Change. It became his first No. 1 hit when it reached the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2018. He co-wrote the track with Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell.

“It’s no secret that ‘Five More Minutes’ is my favorite song I’ve ever written,” McCreery says in a press release. “I announced that on Twitter that very day, and I’ve stated it frequently. That song was inspired by my grandfather and we wrote it two weeks after he passed away. It was fitting that it became my first No. 1 hit. I knew if I was doing a collection of acoustic performances that ‘Five More Minutes’ had to be included.”

McCreery is set to hit the road as an opening act on Chris Young's Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour beginning in May.