Scotty McCreery is in the studio and working on new music, and there's good news for fans of the more traditional aspects of his sound. The singer tells the Boot he's aiming more for the "good old country music" that he grew up on for his next album.

McCreery spoke to the Boot at the 2019 CMA Awards in November, saying that he was slated to head back into the recording studio in December. He and his longtime love, Gabi Dugal, got married in June of 2018, and the singer-songwriter says the changes in his life have had a big impact on the songs he's been writing.

"I just write about life. What I'm living, where I'm at. So it's a lot about my wife," McCreery says, adding that there might also be a song forthcoming about the couple's dog, Moose.

"I grew up on the good old country music, so we might be taking it back to that a little bit: a little more fiddle, a little more steel guitar. So, we'll see how that rolls," McCreery reveals. "That's where my head's at right now."

McCreery experienced a major career breakthrough with his most recent album, Seasons Change, in 2018. He scored two back-to-back No. 1 hits with "Five More Minutes" and "This Is It." McCreery wrote the latter song about his proposal to Dugal, and the video for "This Is It" shares footage from the couple's wedding celebration.

McCreery has not shared any further details about his next album.