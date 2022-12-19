Hear Scotty McCreery Recite ”Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ Because It’s the Holidays

Scotty McCreery makes his way onto the nice list with this gift for fans. The popular singer has added his touch to a holiday classic, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

McCreery's voice is inviting, but commanding as he recites the famous Christmas story that dates back to the 1800s. The country star could have a future in voiceover work, couldn't he? His calming tone brings the story to life as a peaceful instrumental comprised of violin, piano and a soft jingle bell play in the background:

"'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house / Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse / The stockings were hung by the chimney with care / In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there."

It's a different side of the "Damn Strait" hitmaker, and a tradition we hope he'll continue.

In 2022, McCreery will be celebrating Christmas with his wife, Gabi, their dog, Moose, and their newborn son, Avery.

Listen to Scotty McCreery's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

