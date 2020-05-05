Scotty McCreery was just out for a fun late night visit with his friends when things suddenly turned life-or-death. The country singer feared for his life when he and a group of friends were robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours of May 5, 2014.

McCreery was a student at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C., at the time, and he was visiting some friends at their apartment near the campus at around 2AM when three gunmen burst in. They proceeded to rob McCreery and his three friends at gunpoint, relieving them of their wallets and cell phones, as well as a laptop. One of the robbers held a gun to McCreery's head during the incident, which he later recalled in his book, Go Big or Go Home.

"This is real and raw, and I’m thinking I’m going to die any second," he wrote.

Just days after the robbery, police arrested Mikkail Jamal Shaw, who was then 21 years old, and charged him with a string of crimes related to the incident. Shaw later pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree kidnapping, three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.



Shaw received a prison sentence of 17 years in June of 2016, and McCreery was in the courtroom during his sentencing, though he did not testify at Shaw's trial. Shaw refused to identify his accomplices, and he remains the only person who was ever charged in connection with the robbery.

