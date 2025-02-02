Shaboozey’s 2025 Grammys Performance Was a Twangy Dance Party

Shaboozey brought a rollicking, twangy dance party to the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night (Feb. 2).

His country roots were front and center as he walked onstage wearing a muted purple, Nudie-inspired suit and bolo tie. Shaboozey kicked things off by singing a few bars of his new single "Good News" before launching into a rendition of his Grammy-nominated smash hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

Backed by a crew of line-dancers and a crew of musicians, Shaboozey gave a performance that was a simple, straightforward dance party.

It lacked the flash of some of the pop performances that took place earlier in the awards show, but Shaboozey didn't need props or pyrotechnics to captivate this crowd. Audience shots showed stars from a wide array of genres singing every word of "A Bar Song" right back to him.

One of Shaboozey's fans in the audience was extra special. The camera showed his mother, who accompanied him to the Grammys, dancing along to the music.

The breakout country star walked into tonight's show with five nominations, including in the all-genre categories of Best New Artist and Song of the Year (for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)".)

He was also nominated in the Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance categories. It's the first time Shaboozey has been a Grammy nominee.

Shaboozey is one of a handful of stars repping country with Grammys performance at the 2025 show; Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley are also performing during the broadcast.

The 2025 Grammys is taking place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. This year is a special iteration of the show, since it is raising money towards relief efforts for the destructive wildfires that have ravaged southern California this month. Shaboozey has been personally impacted by the fires. His L.A.-area home was evacuated, and the singer postponed his Grand Ole Opry debut as a result of the crisis.

The Grammy Awards are airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.