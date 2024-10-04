Shaboozey: 14 Incredible Facts About the ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ Star

Shaboozey isn't just one of the hottest names in country's new crop — The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" singer has got a downright fascinating backstory, too.

Shaboozey was nominated for five awards at the 2025 Grammys, including Best New Artist.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" is from his Where I've Been Isn't Where I'm Going album.

Kenny Rogers, Waylon Jennings and Don Williams were among his country influences.

Born to Nigerian parents and raised in Virginia — with some childhood years in his parents' home country — the singer has said that he never quite fit in anywhere, but he brought a unique perspective that helped be individual, self-directed and creative.

As his artistry has evolved, he's established himself as a multi-faceted singer and songwriter, with a hand in all kinds of different formats and genres. But most recently, he's found breakout success in country, especially with his "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," a record-breaking Billboard hit that became the longest-reigning No. 1 of the year on the Hot 100 chart this fall.

Read on to get to know the burgeoning superstar, from his origins as a Nigerian-American cowboy to his record-breaking streak on the charts.

This list of Shaboozey facts also includes information on his love life, the Country Hall of Famer who went to his high school and who gave him the name "Shaboozey."

