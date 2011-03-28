Shania Twain Attends the 2011 Juno Awards

In these brand-new Shania Twain pictures, check out everyone's favorite Canadian country songstress as she stepped out to attend the 2011 Juno Awards with her new hubby, Frederic Thiebaud. Before the awards show, Twain took the time to pose with two Canadian police officers, who looked quite silly standing there in their traditional uniforms alongside the glammed out singer. But things got more serious during the ceremony, when Twain -- who wore a black, blue and white sequined floor-length gown -- was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and presented with the award by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Check out these lovely Shania Twain pictures from the 2011 Juno Awards too see which pose is your favorite!