Shania Twain’s Wild Grammy Awards Red Carpet Look Explained

Shania Twain makes cow look cool. The singer's 2023 Grammy Awards outfit was a flashy black-and-white suit with sequins beneath a tall, matching sunshade.

For a woman who went leopard in the music video for "That Don't Impress Me Much" (and recreated it 25 years later), this red carpet ensemble shouldn't be surprising. The fitted, black-and-white bottoms flare to the floor. Her matching jacket has just as many polka dots. Credit stylist Chris Horan for pulling together the look and Harris Reed for the suit.

The diamonds, Twain tells People, are real, and her shocking red hair was a decision made to give the whole thing a little color.

The unexpected Grammys red carpet outfit is better understood if you've streamed her newly released Queen of Me album, released on Friday. The project is a little bit of country over a vibrant pop mix.

Stars don't get to parade the red carpet to music, but if they did, Twain would certainly work this look to a song called "Giddy Up!"

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Neilson Barnard, Getty Images loading...

Twain is slated to present at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Later this year she'll begin her Queen of Me Tour.

The 2023 Grammy Awards air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5 on CBS. The show is set to feature performances from Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves, who will honor the late Loretta Lynn with a tribute.

Remember: The best way to watch the 2023 Grammys is on CBS with Taste of Country on your phone.

Shania Twain On the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Shania Twain 's Grammy look is like nothing she's ever shown us before. Harris Reed designed her white suit with black spots for the 2023 Grammy Awards. She say she chose the red hair to add a pop of color to her binary look and yes the diamonds are real.