Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ Album Has a Twain/Lange Co-Write — But It’s Not What You Think

Up until they got divorced in the mid-2000s, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Shania Twain hit she didn't co-write with her husband and producer, Mutt Lange. Lange and Twain collaborated to create some of the singer's biggest songs of all time: "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Any Man of Mine" and many more.

But the couple had a complicated breakup. Twain discovered that Lange had been having an affair with her friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud, and — in a surprising turn of events — she subsequent married Frédéric Thiébaud, who had been married to Marie-Anne.

Twain and Lange haven't collaborated on a song since.

And that's still true, but Queen of Me does include one Twain/Lange co-write — with the son they share. Twenty-one-year-old Eja Lange, who is a musician in his own right, is listed as a songwriter on a Queen of Me track called "Number One."

Eja is a big fan of EDM, according to People, and those influences definitely come out in the pulsing, euphoric love song that he and his country superstar mom co-wrote, along with British producer and songwriter Mark Ralph.

In the middle of those dance-ready beats and hooky vocal refrains is the ebullient musical joy that Twain's fans have long known and loved:

As part of her recent appearance on Tim's Twitter Listening Party, which gave Twain the chance to dig deeper into the songs on her new album as fans heard them in realtime, the singer pointed out the significance of the collaboration.

"It's the first Twain/Lange co-write in over 20 years and that feels very special to me," she tweeted.

Of course, this collaboration wasn't with Mutt himself, but Twain recently said that she'd be open to working with her ex-husband again.

"I would love to. I'd make another album with him or just a song," she told Zane Lowe in an interview with Apple Music 1.

However, the pop-country icon doesn't think Lange would agree to the idea.

"I don't think he would ... I just don't think he'd be interested. I don't know," she reflected. "I just think he's turned that page very definitively. I just don't think he wants to. I think he just wants the past to be behind him, which is fair enough. So yeah, I don't think that will ever happen."