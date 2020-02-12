Two things make Shania Twain's second marriage, to husband Frederic Thiébaud, work: "Faith and love," the country star says.

“I’m so grateful I found the faith and courage to love again — because the last thing you want to do when you’re crushed is love again,” Twain tells People. “When you have a great loss, you lose faith; you get very discouraged. I’m sure a lot of people say, ‘I’m never going to love again. I never want to fall in love again.’ Songs have been written about that. I’m really glad that that got turned around for me, and that’s what this relationship is."

Indeed, Twain knows what it's like to suffer a "great loss" in a relationship: After 14 years together, Twain and her first husband and creative partner Robert John "Mutt" Lange split up after Twain learned that he was having an affair with her best friend, Marie-Anne — who, at the time, was married to Thiébaud.

"It’s twisted," Twain says of her relationship with Thiébaud. "But so beautifully twisted."

Twain and Thiébaud bonded over the betrayal. They got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011.

In 2020, Twain is back in Las Vegas for a new residency. Her Let's Go! The Vegas Residency kicked off in December, and will pick back up in March. Currently, dates are scheduled through the end of 2020, but the residency will reportedly last two years.

