Shania Twain isn't afraid to poke fun at herself in the name of social distancing.

The superstar singer turned to Twitter to share edited covers from her classic releases that change the titles to encourage fans to adhere to social distancing guidelines amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

One cover takes the single art of Twain's hit "Honey, I'm Home," featuring Twain in a denim jacket against a pale blue backdrop, and changes the title to "Honey, Stay Home." Another image takes the cover art for The Woman in Me and adds the line "needs the man in you to go isolate somewhere else" at the bottom.

"Has anyone else started laughing at their own jokes?" she captions the photos with a crying laughing emoji and #StayHome.

Another set of doctored album covers takes her iconic "Up!" and alters it to "In!" while the new cover of the Grammy-winning Come on Over urges Don't Come on Over, Twain again signifying her approval of the adaptions with two crying laughing emojis. She later shared two more social distancing-friendly covers, one that changes her duet with Mark McGrath from "Party For Two" to the timely "Party For One," while "Don't Be Stupid" becomes "Don't Be Stupid (Stay at Home)."

Twain was one of the many artists who participated in ACM Presents: Our Country on April 5, which featured country stars performing some of their biggest hits from their homes. Twain treated fans to an acoustic medley of "Honey I'm Home" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" from her barn, where she was accompanied by her horse and dog.

