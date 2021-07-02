The weather is warming up, which means it's time for cold drinks and a brand-new summertime anthem. "Beer With My Friends," the latest by Shy Carter, features Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy, and is sure to get the party started.

“My hope is that "Beer With My Friends" becomes the go-to anthem for all the beautiful people out there who want to have a blast enjoying life with their friends and families,” says Carter in a press release. “It was a dream come true to collaborate with two of my favorite party-starters, Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy. I’m a huge fan of them both, and I’m so honored that they would sing this crazy, energetic, amazing song with me."

Carter and Murphy co-wrote the recently released, uptempo song — a 2021 mix of "It's Five O' Clock Somewhere" and "Friends in Low Places," with a modern, yet '90s country-influenced melody — with Bryan Simpson. The gang-vocal chorus is tailor-made for a 5PM sing-a-long:

"Right now, I really need a beer with my friends / Pop a top or two and talk about way back when / With some folks that see me through thick and thin / Start seeing life through a rose-colored neon lens / We're gonna get that old jukebox workin' hard / Before it's over, I'll know everybody in this bar / It's been too long no matter how long it's been / Right now, I really need a beer with my friends."

Though Carter has begun to step into the spotlight as an artist only recently, he’s had quite a successful career as a songwriter and in more behind-the-scenes roles. He's written songs for Tim McGraw, Charlie Puth, Keith Urban, Billy Currington, Kane Brown and many others; he's even responsible for Sugarland’s infectious 2010 hit “Stuck Like Glue.”

Carter will carry the party well into the fall in 2021: He's joining Tyler Rich on Rich's Two Thousand Miles Tour, which is set to kick off in September. The trek includes more than a dozen stops along the West Coast.

