6 Sam Hunt Songs Inspired by Wife Hannah Lee Fowler

Sam Hunt certainly ascribes to the classic mantra, "write what you know." And in his case, what he knew was his relationship with his girlfriend, now wife and soon-to-be ex-wife, Hannah Lee Fowler — the ups and downs and everything in between.

So he wrote about it, and what resulted was Montevallo (named for her hometown) and soon after, his explosive success. Hunt wears his heart on his sleeve and isn’t one for subtlety, so oftentimes his songs are upfront and easy for fans to parse when it comes to subject matter.

Hunt and Fowler married on April 15, 2017, and afterward he stepped back from the spotlight before releasing his second studio album, Southside, in April 2020. The pandemic would force him to scrap a planned headlining tour, and during this time he admitted he'd like to have kids with his wife at some point. He's getting that in a bittersweet way: On Feb. 18, 2022, Fowler filed for divorce from Hunt, citing inappropriate marital conduct. In the filings, she reveals she pregnant with his child, due in May.