Your Spring 2025 Country Music Festival Guide

Spring marks the start of country music festival season. In fact, some of the years biggest and most prestigious festivals take place before the start of summer.

Here are 17 must-attend country fests in 2025, with dates, locations and lineups included.

This list of spring festivals begins with C2C in Europe which technically takes place in winter, but March 15 is close enough. Kid Rock's first headlining stint at Rock the Country will happen in Louisiana in April. It's one of 10 shows planned for this year.

Two Country Thunder Festivals, two Boots in the Park Festivals and one big old Stagecoach are also happening in the spring. Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson and Riley Green are popular headliners.

Morgan Wallen will headline his own Sand in the Boots Festival in May. The lineup for this party in Gulf Shores, Ala. is mindblowing. Perhaps the only fest that tops it is that big one in Nashville this June.

Scroll down to find 17 country festivals we know about for spring 2025. Click any link for more details.

