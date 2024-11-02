Major Corporation Tells Employees to Come Into Office Three Days a Week or Be Fired
Starbucks isn't messing around as of late. With their profits declining, they hired a new CEO who is shaking things up a bit.
The new CEO, Brian Niccol, promises to simplify the menu and has already started to institute new policies to change up the culture inside Starbucks.
One of those things is a major announcement that has come with some pushback. Niccol says he wants corporate employees to return to in-office working at least three days per week.
If you are a corporate employee and decide that coming into the office three days per week is not your vibe, Starbucks says it's time for separation.
Even the new CEO has to come into the office at least three days a week. He commutes from California to Seattle just to make that happen.
Now before you go feeling bad for him, he travels via a private jet that is fully stocked with all of the things that a Starbucks on the ground has.
Starbucks tells its corporate employees that they can pick which three days work best for them to be in office, but it must be three per week.
Bloomberg reports that Starbucks says, "We are continuing to support our leaders as they hold their teams accountable to our existing hybrid work policy."
That's correct, they already have this hybrid rule in place, but they don't actively enforce it. That all changes on Jan. 1, 2025, as the company fired off an inter-company email saying that if you miss your three day per week mark, consequences will jump to separation.
23 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Jess
PICTURES: Country Stars Who Went Bankrupt
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
'Duck Dynasty' Cast Updates: Pictures Then + Now
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes