Sundance Head ‘Saw the Light,’ Felt ‘Peaceful’ After Getting Shot

Sundance Head is opening up about a powerful spiritual experience he had while being airlifted to the hospital after a shooting accident last Friday (Nov. 15).

"On that flight, on that helicopter, I saw the light, man," he relates during a lengthy new conversation with ET.

"I really thought I was done."

Head was by himself at his ranch in Texas when his gun went off, shooting him in the stomach.

He was air-lifted to a hospital in Tyler, Texas, where doctors worked to stop the bleeding.

The singer's wife Misty kept fans informed throughout the near-fatal experience, revealing that the bullet missed all vital organs, instead lodging in the fatty tissue of his stomach.

Head is recovering at home now, but he is gravely aware of just how lucky he got: In his ET interview, he and Misty stress that if the bullet had been angled just a centimeter or two differently, he could have died before the ambulance ever arrived.

After sustaining the gunshot wound, Head had to walk down to a road to try to flag down a car for help. Finally, an ambulance arrived to take him to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

During this time, the singer continued to bleed. He says that by the time he reached the helicopter, his feet were turning white and he was, "kinda going numb."

Then, on that flight to the hospital, he made peace with the fact that he probably wouldn't survive.

"I just prayed a lot and I felt super peaceful, because I knew that in my spirit, I had arrived to a spot where I felt super confident that my next walk in the afterlife would be a glorious one," he continues. "It was a weird thing, man, because I had come to terms — I knew I wasn't gonna live past this."

He remembers feeling shocked by how "pointlessly" he thought he was about to die — as a result of a freak accident — and shares the things he prayed for during what he believed to be his final moments.

"I just prayed for my family. I just prayed to the Lord to accept me into Heaven. And then I just prayed prosperity for my children," he recounts. "I prayed for the [paramedics] that were helping me, that they would be welcomed with prosperity in their lives, no matter what happened to me."

Head is best known for his time on The Voice in 2016, when he was on Team Blake and won that season of the show.

The singer has been largely out of the spotlight over the last couple of years, but he's still working on music — and he thinks his near-death experience is a powerful catalyst that will shape the rest of his life, and show up in his songs.

Speaking to ET, Head said that he was already making major life changes even before this incident. Two years ago, he got sober from alcohol after promising his mother on her deathbed that he would quit drinking.

As he's gotten sober, he's also lost well over 100 pounds.

"I feel like I already got a second opportunity, to live as an adult without a dependency on a chemical," he reflects. "I drank alcohol every day of my life, pretty much, since I was very young, so I didn't know what it was like to live as an adult without the presence of alcohol."

"I trust in the Lord's will. I really believe it's the Lord's will that I'm back out in the spotlight [after the shooting incident]," Head adds. "I'm saying things that people need to hear."