Sundance Head was shot once in the stomach and airlifted to a Texas hospital on Friday afternoon (Nov. 15).

The Season 11 winner of NBC's The Voice is said to be in stable condition in Tyler, Texas. His wife Misty is grateful for any and all prayers.

Sundance Head was on Team Blake during Season 11 of The Voice in 2016.

Since winning he's released two studio albums.

TMZ first shared the news but People adds it happened while Head was hunting by himself at his ranch in Texas. Misty has since provided significant detail.

Related: What Happened To Blake Shelton's 9 Winners From The Voice

The 46-year-old took one bullet to the stomach and on Facebook, his wife explained what Head said happened.

Head was outside his Jeep and reached back into "to grab his 22" and when he did so it came out of the holster, hit the exterior of the vehicle and fired. Initial reports indicated he called 911 but Misty says that's not true.

"He put his hands in pocket for phone immediately after getting hit," she writes, "but (the) phone wasn’t there just filled with blood so he took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help. 10 cars later someone turned around to help and called 911."

The bullet seems to have missed all vital organs and is lodged in the fatty tissue of Head's stomach. Right now there are no plans for surgery to remove the bullet.

Head's agent Trey Newman provided initial updates on the singer's condition. The accident happened around 4:30PM. and by 9:30 Misty and the kids were with him. "He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now," she writes.

This news comes less than three months after Head revealed that his wife Misty has cancer of the face. Surgery to remove it left her with a scar and since August he's not provided updates. The couple have two kids, 18 and 10 years old.

R.I.P.: 40 Country Singers and Songwriters Who Died Too Soon These country singers had so much more to give. See 40 country singers who died much too soon: Keith Whitley, Mindy McCready, Troy Gentry and more. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes