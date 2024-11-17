Sundance Head has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the stomach on Friday (Nov. 15), according to an update from his wife Misty.

The singer and former Voice champ is on the mend, though he's still dealing with bleeding and pain as he begins the recovery process. Misty gave fans the latest update in a Facebook post.

She says that the three-hour ride home from the hospital was difficult as Head's medication was wearing off and he was bleeding through bandages, "not to mention he was in just a hospital gown [since] all his clothes were at the ranch."

"Not sure I slept bc I was worried about him as was he, but hearing him snore was music to my ears," she wrote, admitting that her country singer husband is "not an easy patient."

Sundance Head was on Team Blake during Season 11 of The Voice in 2016.

Since winning, he's released two studio albums.

TMZ first shared the news of his gunshot injury. People adds that it happened while Head was hunting by himself at his ranch in Texas. Misty has added significant detail.

"He's definitely going to have a lot to say and once he feels up to it I'll have him do a video in his own words," Misty added. "Y'all know he has a way with words and know he won't just have a song to write but an entire album of this accident."

She also posted a photo of the black sleeveless shirt Head was wearing at the time of the incident, including a bullet hole in the torso area of the shirt.

"I'm posting a picture of his shirt just so y'all can see how lucky he was," Misty notes. "Any higher or lower would have been devastating." She added that the photo isn't extremely graphic, but fans might want to think twice before clicking and enlarging it if they don't want to see the bullet hole in the fabric.

In an earlier post about the gunshot wound, Misty let fans know that the bullet missed all vital organs and instead lodged in the fatty tissue of Head's stomach. Now, she's reiterating her gratitude for the support the family has received from fans.

"I can't express how grateful we are for all the messages, calls and prayers. God is AWESOME," she said at the conclusion of her post.

Previous reports stated that Head's accident happened at around 4:30PM on Friday, and by 9:30, his family was with him. Head and Misty are parents to two children, who are 18 and 10 years old.